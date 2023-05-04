Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $608,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $111.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.