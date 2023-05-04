Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.09 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

