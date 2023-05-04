Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in InMode by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in InMode by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in InMode by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INMD opened at $33.71 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.