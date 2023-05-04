Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Down 9.2%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.84. 290,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 270,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $630.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $13,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

