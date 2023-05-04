Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

