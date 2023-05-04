Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of DYNT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.
