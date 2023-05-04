DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 827,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

