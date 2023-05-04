DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $81.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 827,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.