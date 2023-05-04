Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 466,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 552,741 shares.The stock last traded at $127.56 and had previously closed at $139.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Duolingo Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,910.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

