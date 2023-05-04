Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,721 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

