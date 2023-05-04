Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

