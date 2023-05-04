Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.3 %

TU stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.