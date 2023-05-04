Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of EMN opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

