Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

