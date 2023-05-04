Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.