Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

