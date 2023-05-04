Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

