Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144,844 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $894.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,565.00 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

