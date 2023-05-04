Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.84. 124,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

