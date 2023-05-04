Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15 to $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47 to $0.62 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DLB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 232,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,612. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

