Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 613,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $120.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.