Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.90 and last traded at $110.60. Approximately 137,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 457,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.16.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.92.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 489.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.