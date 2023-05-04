Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.90 and last traded at $110.60. Approximately 137,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 457,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.16.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.92.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 489.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
