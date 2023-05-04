Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 5,826,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,165,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $8,361,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,749,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.