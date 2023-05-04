Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,810,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 712% from the previous session’s volume of 345,939 shares.The stock last traded at $41.51 and had previously closed at $42.34.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

