Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,542,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 670,262 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $32.70.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

