DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 1,137,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,835,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.