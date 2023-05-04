Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

