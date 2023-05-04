DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.6%.

DHT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

