Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 9696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.55 million, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.60 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4515829 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

