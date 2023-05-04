DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

