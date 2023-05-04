DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 0.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

