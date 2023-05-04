Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of CNH Industrial worth $113,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,012.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 206,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,154,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,424 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,780 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 2,955,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,714. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.