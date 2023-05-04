Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Autodesk worth $111,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 348,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

