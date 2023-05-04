Deutsche Bank AG Buys 84,466 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $105,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 692,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

