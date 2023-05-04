Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $103,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 3,302,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,769,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

