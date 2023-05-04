Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,559,332 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of PPL worth $99,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

