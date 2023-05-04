Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 96,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 3,086,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,036. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $59.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

