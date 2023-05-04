Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 1,668,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

