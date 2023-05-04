Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,573,127 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573,127 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,604,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,181,877. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

