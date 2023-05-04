Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 427,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

