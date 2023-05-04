Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55,417 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,800,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,956,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.62. The company has a market cap of $512.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.