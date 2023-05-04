Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 259,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

