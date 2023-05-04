Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $73.08. 32,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.