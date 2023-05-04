Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 49,836,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,531,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

