Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $166.78. 345,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,433. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

