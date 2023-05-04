Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,237 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.34. 1,641,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,616. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.11. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,422.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

