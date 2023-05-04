DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
XRAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 736,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
