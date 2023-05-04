DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 736,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.