Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.62. 1,172,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $64,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,578 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

