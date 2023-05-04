Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 77,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $613.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.