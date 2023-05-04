Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE DK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 277,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 277,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

