DEI (DEI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,328.30

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $13,328.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00305521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.