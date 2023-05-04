DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $21,144.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00302598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

