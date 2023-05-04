Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.76 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,734. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

